4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $439,000

Beautifully updated 4 BR/4 BA in 2016 includes all-new siding, roof, upgrade to 4 car gar, spacious main mstr suite addition w/dbl vanity, onyx shower, lg WIC, adjoining laundry for convenience. Added main FR, 1/2 BA & lg deck. Kitchen remodel 2014. 2nd mstr up w 3/4 BA, 2 add'l BRs & full BA. Partial bsmt w/rec rm & exercise/storage rm. Tankless wtr htr. Huge lot. Quiet cul de sac. Lots to Like!

