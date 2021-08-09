 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $409,900

Located on a tree lined street in the heart of Grand Island. 4 bedrooms, 3 bath locations, large kitchen/dining rooms, living room, 2 family rooms and a sun room. Lots of recent updates: newer kitchen w/refrigerator drawers, 3/4 hickory wood floors, new sprinkler system, new roof will be installed prior to closing. Large fenced back yard with a muti-level deck (composite) and mature trees.

