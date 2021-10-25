Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a huge lot with a 4 car attached garage. This home has been well cared for and has been completely updated. Great location near parks and schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $350,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The incident involved sexual penetration of a child at least 12 years old, but younger than 16 years old.
The victims in the grain elevator shooting were identified as Sandra Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas, and Darin Koepke, 53, of Hadar, Nebraska.
- Updated
The United Way of the Kearney Area has announced that Executive Director Nikki Erickson has resigned from the organization to spend more time with her family.
The smallest of details have a story in the home of John and Connie Beck of Minden. There’s a tiny coin purse in a shadow box that John’s grandmother gave to him when he was 7 or 8 years old. Two hats rest on top of the kitchen cabinets that belonged to his parents in the 1940s or ’50s.
- Updated
As first responders work the scene, the interstate will remain closed. Drivers will be required to exit at Goehner.
- Updated
In the past month, 1,229 new cases have been confirmed, with 50 cases at long-term care and other residential facilities.
- Updated
A California semi-trailer driver has been found guilty of the unintentional deaths of three people in a construction zone near the Gibbon interchange in 2019.
One of the three priests was charged with a crime -- giving alcohol to a 19-year-old altar server.
- Updated
Around 11:15 p.m. the fire restarted and firefighters and trucks returned to the scene where the fire had rekindled in the open area between the ceiling and roof.
After the state lawmakers file the paperwork, the Secretary of State’s office will survey all senators to endorse a special session. At least 33 of the 49 senators are needed to trigger the special session.