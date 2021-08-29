4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $335,000

So much SPACE!!!! This turnkey ranch style home sits on 1/2 an acre lot with a large 3 car garage, and over 3000 total square ft of living space. Large vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room and kitchen, large master bedroom with ensuite, additional bathroom and 2 more bedrooms. Kitchen has been remodeled with quartz countertops, backsplash and LVP flooring. Come see all the updates.