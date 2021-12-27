A Riverside Classic. This updated 2story home sits on a large lot, 3-4 bedrooms with 3 bath locations, upscale covered patio with summer plumbing, outdoor heating, huge fenced-in backyard, shed, 2car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $315,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Shawn W. Smith, 35, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court warrant with felony kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threats, and flight to avoid arrest, and misdemeanor third-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense in the incident.
The doctor alleges that the hospital fired him without cause. He said that when asked for a reason, Great Plains' CEO told him, “We don’t like the way you interact with staff.”
William “Billy” Quinn gets 176.5 years in prison for sex trafficking 15-year-old girl in Furnas County
William “Billy” Quinn was sentenced Wednesday to a minimum of 176.5 years in prison for his involvement in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.
A female Nebraska probation officer, who was the victim of kidnapping, robbery and assault last week in Kearney, was once her alleged attacker’s supervisor while he was on probation.
The new officer's training now continues in the field, pairing him with veteran troopers in the field training process.
- Updated
The prosecution noted that the men’s cooperation in the investigation and testifying at Quinn’s trial was valuable. The prosecution stated that these men did make terrible decisions, but each of the men had minimal criminal history before this case and were at low risk to offend again.
According to court records, Katie Sinsel of Minden filed a lawsuit in November in Kearney County District Court against Superintendent James Widdifield, Board President Rusty Rhynalds and Vice President Justin Glanzer as well as board members Andy Craig, Cody Krull, Kevin Raun and Darcie Reed.
- Updated
One the biggest, best hospitals in Nebraska is currently being forced to ration medical care — isn’t able to admit very sick patients it would normally admit — because its overflow rooms and even hallways are packed with patients.
- Updated
The sales tax turnback will provide $17 million — about half the cost — to build the sports facility. Funds also will come from the extended restaurant tax.
Around 9 a.m. the Quad Cities Mutual Aid departments were called to a structure fire at Olsen Cattle Company, 1293 28 Road in Kearney County, northwest of Minden.