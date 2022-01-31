4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $307,500

Beautiful 1 1/2 Story home that is so well taken care of and updated. Total of 4 bedrooms and 3 bath locations. The main floor has a beautiful kitchen with newer appliances. Basement is fully finished with family room, new bar & 4th bedroom, plus new bath. Upstairs is 2 bedrooms, full bath and nice loft area. This home just had a new roof in January 2022. Beautiful yard White vinyl fence UGS.