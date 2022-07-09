 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $295,000

4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $295,000

New Construction! 4 Bed 3 bath. Main floor has master bedroom/bath with WIC, second bedroom, full bath and large laundry room. The full finished basement has additional two bedrooms one with WIC and third full bath. Nice patio off kitchen for entertaining, Beautiful blue kitchen backsplash with granite countertops, and modern grey/brown trim. All kitchen appliances are included. Large pantry!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News