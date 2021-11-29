Beautiful family home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Family room with fireplace on main level, with additional family room in basement. Finished basement offers two bonus rooms with one bathroom, basement has just been remodeled. Beautiful patio with fenced in yard.
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $275,000
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
In a holiday movie-miracle coincidence, Hildreth Fire and Rescue delivered a baby in an ambulance — fewer than 48 hours after specialized, high-tech training on emergency obstetrics from the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Simulation-in-Motion Nebraska.
Foul play is believed to be involved in the Tuesday death of a Colorado man in Buffalo County, according to local authorities.
Recently I stood in the ICU at the bedside of a man in his mid-40s. He was otherwise healthy, but now each breath was a struggle. He was infec…
In the back of her 32-page book is an “action plan,” where children can write down the ways to be the light for others. It will hit bookstores Dec. 7.
John Paul, 44, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Buffalo County Court to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in Powell’s death. Powell died after Paul lost control of the vehicle he was driving in the 900 block of East 44th Street and struck Powell as she walked with her daughter Eleanor Powell, 19, also of Kearney.
Schools are competing for workers against other industries, and it is not just substitute teachers that are hard to come by. Principals, teachers, counselors and paraprofessionals are having to help cover classes when subs aren’t available to fill positions.
The Lopers play Angelo State in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs today, matching the farthest the program has advanced in 32 years in the NCAA.
The tradition began in 1915 when Minden was selected to host the Grand Army of the Republic Encampment, a gathering of Civil War veterans.
The Amherst Broncos take wrestling very seriously. They have 11 state team championships in the trophy case. They’ve had at least one wrestler on the mat in the state finals every year since 1994. They’ve won the Fort Kearny Conference 18 years in a row.