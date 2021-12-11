Spacious open concept floor plan with 4 bdrooms/3baths. All electric, new construction with beautiful finishes including Quartz countertops, as well as soft close drawers and cabinets. UGS, yard and landscaping will be included. Over 1800 sq ft of finished living space. Seller will allow $2500 in closing costs, with a $2,000 appliance allowance.
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $265,000
