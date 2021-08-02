 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $255,000

Come check out this remodeled raised ranch with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This home features laminate floors throughout most of the home, 3 bedrooms the main floor and 1 bedroom in the basement with egress window. Master bedroom has a half bathroom with exit to the kitchen or backyard. Basement has family room, kitchenette, and 1 full bathroom. Exit door to the garage. Come check it out.

