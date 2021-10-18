 Skip to main content
  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $240,000

This huge house is ready for a new set of caretakers! Plenty of living space in this multi-level home, 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs, main floor master bedroom, laundry room and HUGE living room with beautiful fireplace, basement has a large bonus room, family room 3/4 bathroom and partitioned off area that would be a great work or study from home space, 2 car attached garage.

