4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $210,000

After entering from iconic beautiful boulevard Grand Island Avenue, instant charm greets you with beautiful hardwood floors upon entering the spacious living room, before continuing to a beautifully updated kitchen. An updated bathroom & two bedrooms complete the main floor, with two additional bedrooms upstairs. The basement includes a large family room & two bonus rooms, & a bathroom.

