 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $200,000

4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $200,000

4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $200,000

Charming 4-bedroom, 3 bath home on corner lot in a great neighborhood. Main floor has a spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining room, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and eat-in kitchen. The upper level has a full bath and two large bedrooms each with a cozy nook. This home has old charm with beautiful woodwork and crown molding and is waiting for your personal touch.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News