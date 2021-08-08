This well cared for antique home features original oak floors, 4 bedrooms 2 bath locations, 1 car detached garage, w/alley access. Inviting entry way leads to the updated main floor the includes newer plaster, insulation, some windows, updated kitchen and bathroom. Established yard, privacy fence and underground sprinklers. play set and appliances(1 refrigerator), washer & dryer stay. Sold "as is"
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LINCOLN — A Ravenna man has been federally indicted for bank fraud between 2017 and 2019.
TRU Cafe also was the first in Downtown Kearney: The Bricks to feature fresh air dining on the sidewalk outside the establishment.
It said this is the first COVID-death in its seven-county region since spring.
A passerby found the SUV crashed in a ditch on North 270th Avenue on Saturday night.
Big Boy will leave its home base at the Union Pacific Steam Shop at Cheyenne, Wyoming, today and is traveling east toward North Platte, where it will spend two nights.
At Tuesday’s meeting of Grand Island Noon Rotary Club, Greenwald, as the club’s guest speaker, also spoke against critical race theory and mandating face masks for schoolchildren.
- Updated
Two Rivers has seen 105 new cases of COVID in the last two weeks in its seven county area. Most of the cases are the delta variant.
- Updated
There will be 160 jurors summoned for the trial, and a questionnaire will be used in the process of selecting jurors.
According to court records, Caleb J. McKeon, 18, of Amherst was found guilty of third-degree assault Friday in Buffalo County Court.
- Updated
The body of missing 7-year-old Avi Gurung was found under the Interstate 680 bridge Thursday.