 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Glenvil - $144,900

4 Bedroom Home in Glenvil - $144,900

4 Bedroom Home in Glenvil - $144,900

Small town living!! 1.5 Story House 4 Bedrooms 2 baths on A huge corner lot with 2 car detached garage and shed. The house has been painted inside and out. The garage has been painted and new siding has been put on the shed. New roof on the house, garage, and shed. The basem has been finished. There is one extra room in the basement that could be a non-conformin bedroom or office. Wood floors

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney driver faces year in jail after killing pedestrian in March
Local News

Kearney driver faces year in jail after killing pedestrian in March

John Paul, 44, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Buffalo County Court to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in Powell’s death. Powell died after Paul lost control of the vehicle he was driving in the 900 block of East 44th Street and struck Powell as she walked with her daughter Eleanor Powell, 19, also of Kearney.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News