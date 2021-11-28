4 Bedroom Home in Glenvil - $144,900

Small town living!! 1.5 Story House 4 Bedrooms 2 baths on A huge corner lot with 2 car detached garage and shed. The house has been painted inside and out. The garage has been painted and new siding has been put on the shed. New roof on the house, garage, and shed. The basem has been finished. There is one extra room in the basement that could be a non-conformin bedroom or office. Wood floors