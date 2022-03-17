4 Bedroom Home in Farwell - $99,900

Be the first to know
Also running for the open seats are Derek Meyer, Will Kirkland, Dionne Moore, John Icenogle and Jacob Reiter. Nathan Leach withdrew his candidacy.
SkyWest’s actions come as Kearney is planning for a $9 million terminal remodeling and expansion.
Kathleen Jourdan, 33, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She said she acted in self-defense after years of abuse at the hands of her husband.
Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. People with norovirus illness can shed billions of norovirus particles, and only a few virus particles can make other people sick.
There were no other vehicles involved in the incident, and there was little damage to the car.
The movement was created across the border in Canada in the name of ending COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
The camp will be held at the Ravenna High School gym, where Beranek coached basketball for 31 years and led the Ravenna Bluejays to four Class C-2 boys basketball state championships in 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2012.
Ever since accepting a call from Grace Lutheran Church 30 years ago, and adding pastoral duties at Faith Lutheran Church in Hazard a year later, he has worked steadily and faithfully, with grace and vigor and joy.
As Felipe Vazquez's trial for first-degree murder of Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera and six other felonies moved into the second week, jurors heard from both of his parents.
Tanner Farrell, 18, "was a great leader and set a good example on both sports teams he was involved with at Ralston High School," a district spokesman said.
