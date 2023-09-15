Acreage of your dreams. Located within 10 mins of Grand Island. Home features 2 acres with 4+1 bedrooms, 3 baths, covered deck with hot tub, beautiful fenced-in backyard, 30x40 Cleary building, mower shed, magazine walk-in master shower, great room kitchen and living with fireplace, granite countertops, formal dining, huge family room with mini bar, finished basement and many custom features.