An Arizona man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Gretna teen whose body was found last month in the rubble of a bonfire pit near Phoenix.

The body of 18-year-old Parker League, who had graduated from Gretna High School in May, was found on June 12 in a bonfire pile at Bulldog Canyon in the Tonto National Forest. The remote area is about 40 miles northeast of Phoenix.

On Thursday, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office announced that an arrest had been made. Anthonie Ruinard, 37, was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder, drug possession, drug manufacturing, weapon possession, credit card theft, credit card fraud and concealing a dead body.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, detectives realized that League’s debit card was being used at multiple locations after his body had been found. Video footage from those locations allegedly showed Ruinard using the card.

Additional video footage from June 11 allegedly showed Ruinard and League together at an Arco gas station in Chandler, Arizona. The two left the store together in a black Dodge Challenger.

League’s body was found the next day. His family filed a missing person’s report June 15 when he failed to return home as planned.

A search warrant was served on Ruinard’s home. According to the Sheriff’s Office, detectives located “forensic evidence” in the trunk of the Dodge Challenger, and a rapid DNA test confirmed that the evidence was a match to League.

Ruinard is being held at the Maricopa County Jail, and his bail was set at $2 million. He will appear again in court Wednesday.