Charming farmstead only 10 minutes West of Grant Island. 27+/- acres of farmland plus 2.8+/- acres featuring a 2 story farmhouse and 8 outbuildings. 24+/- acres of irrigated farmland currently used for corn production. Main floor of home offers a spacious living room, kitchen, dining, full bath, enclosed porch, and laundry. Upper level includes a sitting room along with 3 bedrooms. Sold “as is.”
3 Bedroom Home in Wood River - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department dive team responded to the scene along with AirCare and the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
The car immediately submerged, and the woman was able to get out, and was helped to shore by a bystander.
- Updated
The hardships of almost biblical proportions faced by Grace Koubek the past six months made attending college and other common activities almost impossible.
- Updated
The man was traveling from the south end of the crossing to the north when he died.
- Updated
It’s not certain who had more fun at the three-day, 300-mile-round trip Junk Jaunt — the Perniceks, first-time sellers at the 18-year-old event — or their customers. For the Perniceks, selling their antique vehicles stirred long-buried memories.
- Updated
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Michigan on Saturday.
- Updated
Amherst coach Jonie Fader would have been on the next S-E-M powerhouse and the Mustangs reportedly won the conference title in 1988 and finished second in 1989, but a gap exists in the records for the 1990s.
Maul joined KVFD on Oct. 7, 1976, and died Oct. 7, on what was his 45th anniversary with the department. He was 76.
The mother told police the 4-year-old was kept in the basement for days at a time and that food was also withheld from the boy, according to the documents.
- Updated
Officer Erin Spilker said the 17-month-old child was hospitalized with serious head injuries after being bitten by the dog. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, Spilker said.