3 Bedroom Home in Wood River - $179,900

The transaction happened north of Central Elementary School at 300 W. 24th St., court records indicate.
Joshua James Morris, 18, and Mariah C. Chamberlin, 19, both of Kearney, are each charged in Buffalo County warrants filed Tuesday with possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of more than one pound of marijuana — all felonies.
Kearney police believe the shooting is an isolated incident.
Gibbon Public Schools and Shelton Public School both took two days off in the past week in order to give staff members a chance to recover from illness.
Morris and Chamberlin are believed to have information in connection to Sunday night’s shooting of Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, and Joseph L. Garcia, 29, both of Lexington.
The Buckle’s move from the east side of the mall to the west side follows a trend among mall retailers to carve smaller business spaces into big boxes. The new look focuses attention on the main entrance and increases visibility and brand awareness.
It was the lowest point of my career, and I was unsure what the alternative was for me. The Kearney Hub rescued my career, and it didn’t hit me until I found out that I was on the verge of my first anniversary in Kearney.
Where did the time go?
Gretna’s Class A football championship has been vacated by the NSAA board after the school was determined to have used an ineligible player.
The house suffered significant smoke and fire damage to both the interior and exterior.
Larry Brannagan has worked in a grocery store for most of his life. His father, also Larry, owned and operated Mr. B’s Grocery Store in Wood River. Brannagan followed in his dad’s footsteps and has owned and operated his own store, Larry’s Market, in Shelton for 35 years with his wife, Joanne.