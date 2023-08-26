Beautiful new construction home. Zero entry. Three bedrooms. Two baths. Open kitchen/dining/living. Gas Fireplace. Cabinets by Bertch USA. Granite countertops. Graphite appliances. Pantry with coffee bar and pot filler!! 9' and 10' ceilings. Master bath with tiled shower, linen closet and large closet. Covered patio. 3-car, insulated and finished garage.