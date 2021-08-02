3 Bedroom Home in St. Paul - $309,900

Gorgeous home features two enclosed porches and large main level family room plus full basement with large game room, 2nd kitchen, nonconforming bedroom and lots of storage. This Brick ranch home features a large, oversized 2 car garage with lots of shelves. Fenced in back yard with underground sprinklers and garden shed. The large Deck is just made for entertaining your family and friends. Mature trees and flowers in a quiet neighborhood. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and laundry room on the main level. Lots of built ins. Kitchen updated with quartz counters and maple cabinets with pull outs. Stainless steel appliances. Gas fireplace in family room. All seasons family room with pass through window, as well as additional enclosed sunroom. Family room with 2 egress windows, full bathroom, and extra kitchen in the basement. Front porch with Tamko Composite decking. This is a property that will surprise you with the updates and space!