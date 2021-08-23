Small town living! This 1 1/2 story home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, nice deck and great sized yard! Updates include, kitchen, bathroom, new flooring, paint, roof (2018). Schedule your tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in St. Paul - $150,000
