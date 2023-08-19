Like new, zero-entry, and conveniently located across from the hospital! Enjoy first floor, low maintenance living with an open floor plan! 3 bedroom/2 bath, plus storage and two car garage. Quality appliances include dishwasher, microwave, range, Bosch refrigerator, washer and dryer. This home was built in 2019, is all electric, has underground sprinklers, and is spray foam insulated. Call or text today listing agents for a private showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Saint Paul - $259,900
Andrea Lee Johnson