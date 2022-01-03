3 Bedroom Home in Phillips - $345,000

Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the Sunset Terrace Subdivision. Beautifully updated kitchen, living and dining areas. Newly painted main floor and down. Newer flooring throughout. The family room has a walkout to the spacious back yard. There's a large two car shop in addition to the 2 car attached garage. Enjoy the low taxes this home has to offer! Must see this home after 1-2-22!