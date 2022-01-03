Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the Sunset Terrace Subdivision. Beautifully updated kitchen, living and dining areas. Newly painted main floor and down. Newer flooring throughout. The family room has a walkout to the spacious back yard. There's a large two car shop in addition to the 2 car attached garage. Enjoy the low taxes this home has to offer! Must see this home after 1-2-22!
3 Bedroom Home in Phillips - $345,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two men have been convicted of soliciting prostitution in Kearney, while a third is awaiting trial in his case.
- Updated
The New Years babies of 2022 were both born on Saturday in Kearney.
Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office investigating early Wednesday morning fire that destroyed Axtell house
- Updated
Around 1 a.m. the Axtell Volunteer Fire Department was called to the house fire on H road in rural Axtell. Members of Quad Cities Mutual Aid, including Minden, Wilcox, Hildreth, Franklin, Campbell and Upland, responded to the blaze at about 1:30 a.m.
Reynaldo A. De Los Angeles, 76, of Kearney was arrested in September at his office at 409 E. 25th St., on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor. He is accused of having sexual contact with a victim without consent that didn’t cause serious personal injury at his office on Aug. 25.
The Kearney Police Department’s priority enforcement zones for January include a street that’s well-traveled by Kearney High School students, another street that’s crossed by students from three nearby schools, and a third street that passes an elementary school.
- Updated
He didn’t hear the shot, but he felt it. And then he saw it, blood beginning to escape from his upper right arm.
Both women previously had pleaded guilty to the charges. There is no good time in federal prison.
- Updated
In exchange for his pleas the Buffalo County Attorney’s office dismissed charges of solicitation of prostitution-first offense, 22 counts of felony visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, and contributing to the delinquency, a misdemeanor.
The Wolves (6-3), which has losses to teams that are a combined 21-2, knocked off Class D1 No. 2-ranked Burwell 71-63 Wednesday night in the championship game of the Axtell Holiday Tournament.
The child's mother shared an image of Alexa's response after her child asked the device for a challenge.