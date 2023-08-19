Brand new construction in Phillips, NE. Small town living just minutes from GI. Nice open floor plan with vinyl plank flooring, Pella windows, all kitchen appliances & more. Underground sprinklers, sod, rock, and the yard has alley access. Aurora & Giltner buses pick up and drop off school kids.
3 Bedroom Home in Phillips - $299,900
Andrea Lee Johnson