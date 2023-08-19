This all electric ranch home has just what you need! Open floor plan with a kitchen is big enough for all those home cooked meals. Quartz counter tops in kitchen and bath. Enjoy the small town living and hamiliton county taxes. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. 18' Garage doors with 25.7 X 25.3 Garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Phillips - $289,900
Andrea Lee Johnson