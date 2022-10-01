 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Minden - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Minden - $349,900

New Construction currently underway in Minden. This beautiful ranch style home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath and an attached spacious 3 car garage will be ready Feb 23'. Featuring open concept living area. Large Master Suite with walk-in closet and 5 piece Master Bathroom. Waterproof laminate flooring throughout the house. Gas furnace and gas stove! This is the last lot in this subdivision! Call today!!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Work-based green cards on record pace

Work-based green cards on record pace

WASHINGTON — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is on track this fiscal year to process the most employment-based green cards in the history of the program, after several years of falling short on processing goals.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News