3 Bedroom Home in Loup City - $105,000

This large one-story home located in the heart of Loup City makes a great family home or even a vacation rental with Sherman Reservoir nearby! The home features several major updates and newer appliances. It is a 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,852 sq ft home with a partial, unfinished basement that is great for storage. The property sits on a large corner lot with a long driveway, allowing for multiple vehicles. It is only a 1 block walk to downtown!~REGION & CLIMATE~New to Loup City? You are sure to be welcomed by friendly faces and people who are always willing to lend a hand. Did we mention that Loup City is the Polish Capitol of Nebraska? Each year you can look forward to the Annual Loup City Polish Days! It is the first weekend of June and you will not want to miss out on the fun. Loup City offers many amenities for a small town, including several eating establishments.~IMPROVEMENTS~This 1,852 sq ft home offers an open layout between the kitchen and living area. Upon entering the living area, you will find a beautiful fireplace with mantle that has an updated electric fireplace in place of where the original wood burning fireplace to the home would have been. You can still see the original red brick on the floor at the base of the fireplace! The kitchen, living and laundry room can be found at the center of the home with two exterior access points. All appliances will stay. Anyone who loves to cook will appreciate the gas range in the kitchen. On the North end of the home, you will find the hallway that spans past the front door, two bedrooms, a hall closet and the remodeled full bathroom. On the South end of the home, past the large laundry room you will find an additional bedroom with exterior access and another large room that is currently set up for storage/a beauty parlor. Off the beauty parlor, there is additional hallway storage and the second bathroom. The previous owner ran a hair salon business out of the South end of the home, hence the existing hair washing sinks and beauty parlor set up. If this is something you are looking for, great! If not, the sinks could easily be removed by the new owner and the room could be converted to provide a large master suite or add an additional family/game room or anything else you dream up! Updates include: asphalt dimensional shingles(2016), LP siding(2016), Pella windows(2016), central A/C and natural gas furnace(2015), 50 gal electric water heater(2016), water softener(2018) and North bathroom remodeled around 2020. You do not want to miss out on the size of this home and all the updates it offers. This is just not normally found in Loup City!~RECREATION~Lake life anyone? There is a great lake located only 4 miles away from Loup City! Sherman Reservoir, known for its great fishing opportunities boasts a 2,845 acre lake in the central part of Nebraska. The most popular species sought by anglers are walleye, catfish, white bass, crappie and northern pike. Looking for a trophy sized fish? That is a possibility with the large flathead catfish! In addition to waterfowl hunting, there are substantial hunting opportunities available on the Sherman Reservoir Wildlife Management Areas. It includes upland game, big game and waterfowl. Upland game habitat offers hunting opportunities for pheasant, quail and dove. Big game can also be found that includes good numbers of deer and turkey. In addition, all types of boats are permitted at Sherman Reservoir. Water sports of all kinds are very popular.~LAND~The home sits on the corner of 8th and N Street. You can even spot the Pheasants Forever mural on one of the downtown buildings from the yard! According to the Assessor, the property sits on 2.4 lots giving you lots of room for a property in town.