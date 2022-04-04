3 Bedroom Home in Litchfield - $299,900

Completely remodeled home on an acreage just outside Litchfield. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths on the main floor. It has an open floor plan for the kitchen, dining and living room. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and countertop w/tile backsplash. Laundry/Office is just off the kitchen. Basement has one more bedroom and 3/4 bath w/shower. Big family room and utility/storage. Outside landscaping w/hot tub and firepit. 2 car garage, barn and extra outbuildings. Very well done home!