3 Bedroom Home in Kenesaw - $149,900

  • Updated
Check out this nicely updated home with tons of character. Updates include: windows, roof, bathrooms, kitchen, flooring, among many others. This property is move in ready and features a large kitchen, formal dining, living room, loft area, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms! The backyard is endless and has alley access for the future detached garage of your dreams! Call to set up a showing today!

