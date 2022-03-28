 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Holdredge - $125,000

  Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Holdredge - $125,000

New, new, new! New roof, new siding, new windows, new HVAC, new flooring, new bathrooms and kitchen. 3 bedrooms, one features sliding glass door and half bath/makeup station, laundry off kitchen. Off street parking, good sized back yard and garage that could potentially be repaired-currently adds no value to the property.

