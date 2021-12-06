Great Potential for this vinyl sided, 3 BR home. Has newer breaker electrical box, some updates in kitchen and bath. Features enclosed porch, large deck, yard shed, wood flooring, main floor family room, fenced back yard, gravel parking off alley. Sells 'as is'. Priced below assessed value.
3 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $57,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
In the past, ESPN has allowed Nebraska Public Media to broadcast the Huskers' opening matches of the tournament. Not this time.
- Updated
The Hilltop Mall’s owners announced today (Tuesday) that they have been working closely with Harbor Freight Tools to bring them on as a junior anchor tenant on the south corridor of the mall.
Lauren Stivrins’ grandma was a season ticket holder. Then her granddaughter became one of the stars of the Nebraska volleyball team
- Updated
- 3 min to read
"Before Lauren came here I was known as Opal Stivrins, and now I am Lauren’s grandma," says the 82-year-old, who rarely missed a match during Lauren's first three seasons.
- Updated
The four-year starting quarterback and only three-time captain in school history is entering his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal.
KEARNEY — As COVID-19 rages on here, hospitals are feeling the pinch.
- Updated
Corey A. Brewster, 41, of Grover Beach, California, is charged in Buffalo County Court with sex trafficking of a minor, visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, and enticement by electronic device, all felonies between June 8 and July 13.
Christopher L. McKitrick, 53, formerly of Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been identified as the victim in last week’s burn death. On Nov. 23, McKitrick was transported from Crossroads Homeless Shelter at 1404 E. 39th St. in Kearney to CHI Health Good Samaritan with severe burn injuries. He later was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln where he died the following day.
Green Steel’s west Kearney storage facility will be at 2215 30th Ave. The location is on the southeast quadrant of the intersection of 24th Street (U.S. Highway 30) and 30th Avenue.
- Updated
The Public Health Solutions District reported six cases linked to a person who traveled to Nigeria last month.
This summer, Tom Shield's photograph, “Moonlit Lightning,” was named Best in Show at the Nebraska State Fair. It also won three other awards: first in the weather division; division winner (grouped with other categories) and the People’s Choice Award.