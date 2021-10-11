 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $195,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $195,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $195,000

This is the one. Brand new electrical, plumbing, flooring, lighting, siding, roof, porch, concrete, furnace, a/c, kitchen, bathrooms and windows. Nearly every last item in this home was replaced just this year. The yard was recently reseeded, and the yard features a small pond. Come take a look at your new home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$85M Rural Health Complex proposed on UNK campus
Local News

$85M Rural Health Complex proposed on UNK campus

  • Updated

Among the proposed projects is the Rural Health Complex that would significantly expand the capacity for students in a variety of health fields to study and train in Kearney, with an ultimate goal of growing the talent pipeline for rural communities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News