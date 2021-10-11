This is the one. Brand new electrical, plumbing, flooring, lighting, siding, roof, porch, concrete, furnace, a/c, kitchen, bathrooms and windows. Nearly every last item in this home was replaced just this year. The yard was recently reseeded, and the yard features a small pond. Come take a look at your new home!
3 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $195,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The hardships of almost biblical proportions faced by Grace Koubek the past six months made attending college and other common activities almost impossible.
- Updated
One of the formalities will be to get the special restaurant tax election on the Buffalo County Election Commissioner’s calendar.
Lawrence Ortiz was convicted of felony first-degree murder in the woman’s death in Buffalo County District Court, and his sentence began Feb. 13, 1971.
- Updated
School officials identified a 16-year-old passenger who died Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle wreck at 70th and Fletcher. Three others were seriously injured in the crash.
- Updated
According to court records, Caleb McKeon, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County Court to 12 months of probation for third-degree assault.
- Updated
Among the proposed projects is the Rural Health Complex that would significantly expand the capacity for students in a variety of health fields to study and train in Kearney, with an ultimate goal of growing the talent pipeline for rural communities.
- Updated
Although officers may enforce any observed violations, the targeted violations will be speeding, traffic signal violations, improper wide turns, and other observed traffic violations.
- Updated
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Michigan on Saturday.
- Updated
Trevor Brown knows that nutrition and workouts go hand in hand, “but it needs to be fun. People need to see results or they won’t come back.”
- Updated
About 50 firefighters and 25 assorted rigs were needed to control the blaze. They will continue their work at least through today, and the walls will need to be leveled and the building torn down.