3 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $189,500

This charming 2,100 sq ft home sits on a .24 acre lot and features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, finished basement and large gathering spaces. The bedrooms are notably large and includes an en suite within the master bedroom. A large family room in the front of the home and another separate living room with open kitchen/wet bar towards the back of the home make this perfect for large family gatherings or entertaining. Other notable features are the main floor laundry and canning kitchen! Located in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of Mary Lanning Healthcare, Longfellow Elementary School and a short drive to downtown Hastings and Hasting College. You do not want to miss out on this amazing opportunity! Give JT a call and schedule your private walk through today.