3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $525,000

Lake Living at Kuester Lake! Enjoy beautiful views of the lake!! Three large bedrooms. Four bath locations. Cozy family room with wet bar and gas fireplace. Huge living room with beautiful beamed ceiling and gas fireplace. Kitchen with informal dining space as well as a formal dining room. There is a study off the master bedroom; a jacuzzi room and a huge laundry room!!

