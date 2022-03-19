 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $494,900

Beautiful custom home. 3 bds. 3.5 baths. 3 gar. Open kitchen w granite countertops. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. Walk-in master shower. Main floor laundry. Wood burning fireplace. Wet Bar in basement. Projector stays. Sprinklers on well. Pad for camper. Fenced back yard. Don't miss the half bath in the garage!

