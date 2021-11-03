 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $460,000

3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $460,000

3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $460,000

Enjoy beautiful views of the lake!! Three large bedrooms. 4 bath locations. Cozy family room with wet bar and gas fireplace. Huge living room w beautiful beamed ceiling and gas fireplace. Kitchen with informal dining space as well as a formal dining room. There is a study off the master bedroom, jacuzzi room & a huge laundry room!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Law enforcement continue to look for Elm Creek man
Local News

Law enforcement continue to look for Elm Creek man

Christopher Loupin, 28, was last seen Nov. 17, 2019, at the 4 Seasons Campground north of the Elm Creek interchange. He is described as being 5-feet 10-inches tall, brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News