Luxury home in Millennial Estates Sub. Includes appliances, underground sprinklers and sod.
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $359,900
Luxury home in Millennial Estates Sub. Includes appliances, underground sprinklers and sod.
Related to this story
Most Popular
The woman said the man forced his way into her vehicle, took a gun from her center console, threatened and assaulted her.
KEARNEY — A Kearney Police Department K9 officer and a police service dog escaped serious injury Tuesday after being involved in a two-vehicle…
"I've been with this department for 25 years and can't remember anything as horrible," said LPD Assistant Chief Michen Morrow.
"To die at 20 years old, 21, 22 years old — it's too young to die," one neighbor said. "It's not right."
Romeo Chambers, 25, of Hastings is wanted on a Buffalo County warrant for second-degree murder in connection to Jared Shinpaugh's death.
Arrrrrrggggggggghhhhhhh! Will you please just stop doing that, please? Every time I see it, I want to scream, and I'm not an emotionally hyperactive person. I'm talking about adults high-fiving children, and yes, I am about to reveal that I am the Grinch, or so it would seem.
She has been lodged in Dawson County Jail for conspiracy to commit murder, making terroristic threats and five counts of attempted first degree murder.
The undercover investigator talked her out of having three young children killed, according to court documents.
Kearney was anticipating a record 30,000 boardings when SkyWest announced in March it was dropping Kearney and 30 other cities it served with federal Essential Air Service subsidies.
He was arrested Tuesday in the 1000 block of Avenue B in Kearney.