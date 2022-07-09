 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $335,100

Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath plan with full basement for future expansion in Copper Creek Estates. Quartz countertops, soft close drawers, and cabinets. Main Floor Laundry . HOA $300 per year includes garbage. Sod, Sprinklers, and Landscaping included. Huge covered patio. Appliance allowance of $2,000 at Kens Appliance. Builder to pay up to $3,351 for points to lower the buyers interest rate.

