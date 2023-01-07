 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $330,850

Copper Creek Home...Great ranch style home on a corner lot. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on the main floor and a full basement for future expansion. Large open living room, dining/kitchen plan with main floor laundry. Appliance allowance $2000, Flooring is vinyl tile in most rooms, carpet in bedrooms. Basement has a rough-in for a third bathroom, room for a large family room and egress windows.

