Beautiful multi-level home in excellent condition wood floors in kitchen with stainless appliances. Three bedrooms, 3 baths. Main floor family room with fireplace. Formal living room, open staircase to upper level. New roof Oct 2020. Composite wood deck overlooking beautiful yard, lots of landscaping watered by sprinkling system. Two fountains in the backyard.
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $330,000
