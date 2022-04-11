 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $329,000

3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $329,000

Well cared for, brick, ranch style home. Three bedrooms, two bedrooms have double closets plus many built ins. Large dining area with see through fireplace to spacious living room. Updated kitchen with solid surface countertops and tiled backsplash. Basement features large family room with electric fireplace. Two car attached garage, patio, shed, and large yard with sprinklers.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News