Beautiful ALL ELECTRIC new construction home built by Thriv Construction in Copper Creek Estates. Spacious open concept floor plan with 3 bdrms/2 bath and a 3 car attached garage. Kitchen features granite countertops, main floor laundry, UGS, yard and landscaping included. Full basement ready for your personal expansion with rough-in for 3rd bathroom. Buyers will receive an appliance credit.
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $325,000
- Updated
Trevon Weindorff has been charged with attempted murder of a Kearney man following an August shooting at East Lawn Mobile Home Estates.
- Updated
Michael Becker, 25, of Kearney died Tuesday morning at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution where he had been since January 2009, serving a 15- to 20-year sentence for robbery and second-degree assault, both felonies.
- Updated
The park will be lit up each night and special theme nights are scheduled.
- Updated
The Huskers had coaches in Baton Rogue, Louisiana, to meet with former LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, who entered the transfer portal last month.
KEARNEY — As COVID-19 rages on here, hospitals are feeling the pinch.
The man was sentenced Friday in Sherman County District Court to 30-40 years in prison for first-degree sexual assault, two years in prison for terroristic threats and two years in prison for unlawful intrusion, all felonies.
- Updated
No. 10 Nebraska will play Illinois in a Sweet 16 matchup at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. If the Huskers win, they'll play the winner of Texas-Washington at 9 p.m. Saturday.
The proposed facility would have been 56,000 square feet and would include the library, day care and Central Community College in the southeast corner of North Park in Holdrege.
- Updated
Preliminary information indicated the victim was walking around the 800 block of West 27th Street, when he was approached by male subjects who pulled up in a vehicle, and a physical fight took place involving several of them.
The No Tour Home Tour replaces the clinic’s annual Holiday Home Tour of six homes decorated for Christmas.