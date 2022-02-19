Beautiful ALL ELECTRIC new construction home built by Thriv Construction in Copper Creek Estates. Spacious open concept floor plan with 3 bdrms/2 bath and a 3 car attached garage. Kitchen features granite countertops, main floor laundry, UGS, yard and landscaping included. Full basement ready for your personal expansion with rough-in for 3rd bathroom. Buyers will receive an appliance credit.
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A unusual love story that spanned over 75 years.
City of Kearney officials today (Tuesday) considered temporarily suspending their hunt for a new city manager when one of the two finalists failed to arrive for the two days of getting to know Kearney and getting to know the candidates.
BEIJING (AP) — Amid the clattering of the rocks and the shouting and sweeping and chess-like strategy, curling has a simple goal: position as many stones as possible closest to the center of the target.
Kearney police haven’t released any details about the shooter or a motive, but say the incident is isolated.
The vehicle fled westbound from Gibbon with speeds of approximately 120 miles per hour.
It’s a use it or lose it proposition, Gov. Pete Rickets said. Unless Nebraska builds a $500 million canal to carry South Platte River water into Nebraska, Colorado can keep the water.
A Nebraska probation officer who reported being kidnapped, robbed and assaulted in December is being accused of lying about the incident, and reportedly was instead in a relationship with her alleged attacker.
Craig S. Marsh of Kearney is serving a 15-year federal prison sentence for distributing meth in the Kearney area.
KEARNEY — Six weeks after making New Year’s resolutions to lose weight, how many pounds have you dropped? Few, probably. All those good intent…
The woman is accused of going through the homeowner's drawers and consuming alcohol and food.