3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $320,000

Copper Creek Home...Great ranch style home on a corner lot. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on the main floor and a full basement for future expansion. Large open living room, dining/kitchen plan with a laundry right next to the garage entrance. Basement has a rough-in for a third bathroom, room for a large family room and egress windows. HOA 300yr includes garbage. Sod, sprinklers and landscaping includ