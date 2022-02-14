 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $320,000

  Updated
Great ranch style home on a large lot. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Kitchen, Dining, Living Room and Family Room on the main floor. Finished basement with family room, large study/office and a rough-in for a third bath. Large deck, fenced yard, u/g sprinklers. Wood laminate flooring. Nice location on the east edge of GI.

