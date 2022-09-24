3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $319,850

New Construction in Copper Creek. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with full basement for future expansion and a 3 car Garage on corner lot. Great floor plan with open kitchen, dining and living room. Basement with 2 egress windows. Main Floor Laundry! Appliance allowance of $2,000 at Kens Appliance. Builder to pay up to $3,299 for points to lower the buyers interest rate.