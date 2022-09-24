New Construction in Copper Creek. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with full basement for future expansion and a 3 car Garage on corner lot. Great floor plan with open kitchen, dining and living room. Basement with 2 egress windows. Main Floor Laundry! Appliance allowance of $2,000 at Kens Appliance. Builder to pay up to $3,299 for points to lower the buyers interest rate.
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $319,850
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some current staff members will be offered positions at Whiskey Creek in Kearney until Gardner’s new business opens.
New Conestoga Mall managers Woodsonia of Omaha are planning a major $150 million to $200 million redevelopment of the Grand Island site.
Something new has been added this year: a chance to win gas cards.
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander built a bad defense, Sam McKewon writes, but there's no guarantee firing him brings the Blackshirts back
KEARNEY — Kearney High School administrators have apologized for the behavior of students in the KHS student section Tuesday at the varsity vo…
KEARNEY — Sisters Amber Otto and Tia Stratton have become a dynamic duo in real estate.
At Get Sauced, customers can choose their choice of meat to be served as part of a sandwich, a loaded baked potato or smothered nachos.
The incidents are alleged to have happened between Aug. 15, 2019, and Nov. 9, 2019.
Skydiving victim was in Nebraska for a wedding; FAA investigation won’t determine what happened after jump
Will Seale's funeral is Saturday in Pensacola, Florida, where he was planning to buy a farm with his fiance.
Luke Bryan, the country star and “American Idol” judge, brought his Farm Tour to the countryside not far from Murdock on Thursday.