 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $315,850

3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $315,850

3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $315,850

New Construction...Copper Creek Estates. Three bedroom, 2 bath ranch home with vaulted ceilings, main floor laundry, Vinyl plank flooring in Kitchen, Dining, Living Room, Laundry and both Baths. Soft close drawers and cabinet doors, Landscaping is completed and includes u/g sprinklers. Full basement for future expansion (rough-in 3rd bath). Appliance package of $1950.00 at Ken's Appliances.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney man sentenced to prison for robbing teen at gunpoint
Local News

Kearney man sentenced to prison for robbing teen at gunpoint

According to court documents, Chase Rayburn, 18, of Kearney was sentenced to prison last week in Buffalo County District Court. In November, Rayburn pleaded no contest to robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm on school property.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News