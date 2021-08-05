 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $315,850

Fabulous new construction in Copper Creek! 3br, 2ba w/ a 3 car garage! Kitchen will include granite countertops, soft close drawers and buyers will get a $1,950 appliance pkg at Ken's appliances. Price includes UGS, sod, and landscaping! Pictures are of a completed home with same floorplan to show a finished project.

